Diepsloot crime fighters fearful after gruesome murders
Sithole’s killing suggest someone was out to get him
The recent killing of a Diepsloot safety and security patroller has led community leaders in the area to believe that criminals were targeting crime fighters.
These were sentiments from community leaders after the killing of Abel Sithole, who was shot while patrolling in his car with a colleague in Extension 13 on Sunday. He was one of four people who were killed in separate shooting incidents in the area over the weekend.
Community leader Loyiso Toyiya said Sithole’s killing suggested someone was out for his blood.
“The way he was killed suggests that he was being targeted and they [Sithole and colleague] had been followed,” he said.
“They were cornered by a group of five men who were on foot. They started throwing stones and hitting the car. When they [Sithole and colleague] decided to take a different direction, they were blocked by another group of about five to six men who also attacked the vehicle. As he tried to drive off, they fired at him and he was shot in the back, bringing the car to a halt.”
Toyiya said the group of men opened the car doors, stabbed the unconscious Sithole and started assaulting his colleague.
“To show that they were after Sithole, they did not kill his colleague, but instead stabbed Sithole to make sure he was dead. He might have been a stumbling block because he patrolled that area regularly.”
“They allegedly played the radio of the car louder and tried to remove Sithole’s pants to mock him as if they were celebrating that he was dead. He must have been a stumbling block for criminals.”
The attackers allegedly threw Sithole’s body and his colleague out of the vehicle and drove off in it.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said Sithole’s vehicle was later found abandoned in Tembisa.
“In other incidents, the victims were robbed of their belongings, shot and killed. It cannot be confirmed at this stage of the investigation if the incidents can be linked to the same perpetrators,” Muridili said.
Sithole’s colleague survived but was left with injuries.
Speaking on behalf of Sithole’s family, CPF deputy-chairperson Doctor Chavalala said while he did not want to speculate why Sithole was killed, it appeared that crime fighters were targeted.
“As a leader myself, I feel unsafe after this. Not only residents are being attacked, but crime fighters too. Seems like when you are a hero, they are coming for us. Who knows, it might be me tomorrow,” he said.
He described Sithole as a popular crime fighter in the community who never missed his routine patrols.
“We feel hopeless because we have tried everything. Different leaders had done all they could to get the government to act, even writing letters to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office,” he said.
“We feel neglected. When we try to take a stand as leaders, we face danger. What else can we do? We have tried everything.”
He said Sithole’s family was struggling to come to terms with the loss and had asked for space during this difficult time.
Toyiya said they would continue to make a call for Ramaphosa’s intervention.
“We have no resources, nor do we have the manpower. We are just a community that is trying to fix things with the little that it has. So we will continue to make a call to President Ramaphosa because only his office can get these ministries [home affairs, police and human settlements] together to help the people of Diepsloot.”
Police appealed to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to call the SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively send tip-offs to MySAPS application.
