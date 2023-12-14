×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Life for North West serial rapist who was traced through DNA evidence

By TimesLIVE - 15 December 2023 - 08:08
The Mmabatho sexual offences court sentenced Karabo Zacharia Maeza to life imprisonment on each of the four counts of rape. Stock image.
The Mmabatho sexual offences court sentenced Karabo Zacharia Maeza to life imprisonment on each of the four counts of rape. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A 30-year-old serial rapist, who terrorised a number of women in North West for years, has been sentenced to life imprisonment. 

Karabo Zacharia Maeza’s conviction emanates from offences that were committed around Lonely Park, Signal Hill, and Molelwane villages in Mahikeng between May 2014 and May 2022.

“He and his unknown co-perpetrator accosted women who were walking from taverns at night and threatened them with knives before dragging them into open fields and bushes to rape them,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.    

They would then rob the women of their belongings before fleeing. 

Maeza, who was linked to the offences through DNA samples, was arrested in June last year, and was denied him bail. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges. 

Mamothame said the Mmabatho sexual offences court sentenced Maeza to life imprisonment on each of the four counts of rape, 10 years on one count of rape and 15 years on each of the three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

North West director of public prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari thanked prosecutor adv Kefentse Diseko, Capt Charles Montshiwa and all the role players who ensured that justice was served.

TimesLIVE 

Health ombud finds negligence in case of teen rape victim Zenizole Vena

An investigation by the health ombud has found there was negligence in how a 15-year-old rape victim was handled by staff at Motherwell Clinic in ...
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Jub Jub’s case in connection with rape, attempted murder charges postponed to February

The rape and attempted murder case involving Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has been postponed to February 5.
News
3 days ago

State ready for Jub Jub trial despite his lawyer's request for postponement

The state says it is ready to proceed with the trial against TV personality Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye and he will return to court on February 5.
News
3 days ago

Former senior ANC official investigated on rape claim

Police have confirmed that a former senior ANC official is being investigated on allegations of rape.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill