Pupils resort to casual clothes due to lack of uniform

Nearly 500 of pupils at Dan Kutumela Secondary School in Bronkhorspruit don't have proper school uniform.
Some pupils resort to wearing their casual clothes with colours matching the school uniform, red and navy. The school principal, who did not want to be named, said most of the parents in the area were unemployed and could hardly feed their children who rely on the school’s nutrition programme. The school has 1,500 pupils.
“Most parents do not work and they depend on social grants. The few that work are employed by the CWP (Community Work Programme) and their salary is not enough to get them through the month. Some of the parents do not even qualify for social grants because they do not have documentation.
“The kids biggest challenge is also sanitary pads for the girls. It is heartbreaking to see children missing school because they cannot afford sanitary pads. We try to get sponsors but it is never enough. My family knows that I include these children in my budget. Sometimes you find a student who is doing well but they are not coming to school because they do not have school shoes, especially in winter,” said a teacher at the school.
Another teacher said the schools’ nutrition programme is the only meal that some of the children receive. Dan Kutumela is a no fee-paying school and on weekends the school provides food for the grade 12 pupils who attend extra classes.
“As a no fee-paying school, we have to go knocking on doors asking for donations of mielie meal and cabbage so that we can cook for the children on weekends," said the teacher.
Johhny Maelane, an official from the Gauteng education department visited the school yesterday to motivate the pupils on the first day of schools’ opening.
“Matric (grade 12) is not only for smart or intelligent learners, it is for disciplined learners. It is discipline that will carry you through the year. It is discipline that will make you work hard. How you dress for school, that is discipline. This is where I started my career."
Pupils resort to casual clothes due to lack of uniform
'Parents are poor, unemployed'
Image: Thulani Mbele
