South Africa

Special needs school has no wheelchair access

Social worker is without an office

By Herman Moloi - 18 January 2024 - 07:10
Reinotswe Special School, Mabopane.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

What might look like short trip from the classroom to the bathroom, might take longer for pupils of Reinotswe Special School whose school does not have ramps and paving for easily access for wheelchairs. 

The Mabopane school in Tshwane has 210 pupils are physically or mentally challenged from the ages 5 to 21.  

“The learners who are using wheelchairs have difficulty moving around and having a ramp would make will make their lives much easier. We don’t have a playroom or playgrounds here, which are areas that help us better manage these kids,” said acting principal Victor Malope. 

The department of education has assigned a social worker for pupils, however, the social worker does not have an office and sometimes uses the principals office for consultations. 

“The social worker usually uses the office of other staff members, and this worries us because the social worker should always have her privacy with her client. She deals with very sensitive matters that should not be shared with other people.”

About 47 of the schools computers were stolen in October last year, which has also set them back with learning resources.

The school's email is reinotswe@gmail.com.

