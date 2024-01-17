×

South Africa

Four men nabbed for kidnapping and killing of Lt-Col Sikhetho Mawila

By TIMES LIVE - 18 January 2024 - 07:14
Four men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lt-Col Sikhetho Mawila.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police on Wednesday said they had made a breakthrough in the murder of police officer, Lt Col Sikhetho Mawila, whose remains were found in Tsakane last week. 

In a statement, police said the breakthrough was made by the Hawks, Gauteng Traffic’s Special Law Enforcement Unit (SLEU), and Ekurhuleni Metro Police’s Saturation Task Team (STT), who have arrested four people. 

They are allegedly linked to the murder, kidnapping and carjacking of the police officer, Mawila, aged 63, who was found murdered in an open field in Tsakane on Monday, January 8. 

“His family last spoke to him on Saturday, January 6 2024, when he was travelling to Durban, where he was returning to his workplace and reported him missing,” said Col Philani Nkwalase.

Mawila was found by passers-by with head injuries, two gunshot wounds and three stab wounds.

Crucial items were recovered from the suspects, linking them to the crime. 

“The joint operation by a multidisciplinary team resulted in the arrest and seizure of a cellphone, laptop belonging to the deceased, a service pistol with live ammunition, car jack, a wallet, a pair of running shoes, a suitcase, keys, a cooler box as well as a knife,” said Nkwalase. 

Mawila’s hijacked vehicle was also recovered. It had been burnt.

The four men are scheduled to appear in the Tsakane magistrate’s court on Friday. 

TimesLIVE

