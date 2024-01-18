90 inmates obtain bachelor passes, while 34 get diploma passes

More than 200 prisoners got distinctions in their 2023 National Senior Certificate exams.
This was revealed by basic education minister Angie Motshekga when she announced the 2023 matric results on Thursday evening.
Motshekga said 137 of the 147 young inmates at correctional facilities who wrote as full-time candidates passed the 2023 NSC exams and 90 obtained bachelor passes, 34 diploma passes, and 13 higher certificate passes.
“Therefore, 93.2% of the full-time candidates in correctional facilities who wrote the 2023 NSC exams passed and 278 distinctions were attained by young people in correctional facilities,” she said.
“Surely, the honourable ministers Lindiwe Zulu and Ronald Lamola will speak about the impact of social grants and restorative justice on the beneficiaries of these progressive programmes, some of whom were part of the Class of 2023.”
Motshekga said 56.4% of the total number of candidates who wrote the 2023 NSC exams were female.
“More interestingly, 82.9% of both the girls and boys passed the exams. About 42% of the girls, and 39.6% of the boys, who wrote the 2023 NSC exams, attained bachelor passes; while 26.1% of the girls, and 28.6% of the boys, attained diploma passes. About 14.8% of the girls and 14.6% of the boys attained higher certificate passes. 66.4% of the distinctions were attained by female candidates.”
Announcing provincial performance of the Class of 2023, Motshekga revealed that the Free State remains the country’s best-performing province with a pass rate of 89.3%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 86.36. Gauteng dropped to the third spot with 85.38%. North West obtained 81.63% pass rate, followed by the Western Cape at 81.54%, the Eastern Cape 81.42%,Limpopo 79.54%, Mpumalanga 76.95%, and Northern Cape 75.84%.
“We should state that none of the provinces performed below the 75% pass rate; and none has a decline when the 2023 NSC exam results are compared with those of the previous year,” she said.
“More heartening and encouraging is the very small percentage gap pass rates attained by provinces. For instance, there is a 1% pass rate gap between KZN and Gauteng; while the North West, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape differ with 0.1%.
“This demonstrates the overall growth in the system from all educational angles; so that we do not misrepresent our provinces, districts and schools as centres of dysfunctionality.”
Minister lauds outstanding exam results
90 inmates obtain bachelor passes, while 34 get diploma passes
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
