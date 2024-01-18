×

South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal leads the pack with highest number of distinctions

Province pips Western Cape

18 January 2024 - 19:06
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Director-general Mathanzima Mweli during the technical briefing on 2023 NSC results in Randburg, Johannesburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The province of KwaZulu-Natal has produced the highest number of distinctions in the country, overtaking the Western Cape.

This was revealed in a technical report presented by education director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Thursday, who said the province received the highest distinctions in Technical Maths.

Mweli said the class of  2023 had the highest bachelors degree passes of all years, with four out of every 10 of the 900,000 pupils who wrote receiving one distinction.

The report showed that in 2012 when the class of 2023 started grade 1 there were 1,208 973 pupils and this number had reduced significantly to 740,566 last year.

Despite this, Mweli said the class of 2023 had the lowest absentee rate of all time at a rate of 3.4%. It also showed that female pupils were performing better than male learners.

Mweli said in 2005 poor schools accounted for 20% of the results and contributed 60%-80% of bachelors. He said that had now changed, with schools in rural areas now contributing to the performance.

”This means you have bachelors in your rural areas... Of the 5,458 learners with special needs enrolled, 5,288 sat for their exams, with 2,491 getting bachelors.

