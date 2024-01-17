×

South Africa

WATCH | Learners eager to take their academics to the next level

By Staff Reporter - 17 January 2024 - 09:31
Learners from Seana Marena High School in Soweto
Image: Antonio Muchave

The 2024 academic year has begun and learners are back in class.

SowetanLIVE has visited some of the schools across Gauteng to find out how the first day rolled out.

 

Cambridge Primary School

Imihlali Nkatazo with her mom, Yolanda, ready for the start of grade RR at Cambridge Primary School, East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH
Thalitha Giba with her granny, Lali, ready to start grade RR at Cambridge Primary School, East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH
Bulelwa and Lindela Madlulela with their son, Zizibele (6) as he starts his first day of grade 1 at Cambridge Primary School, East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH
Reygan Ellis (5) having a chat with her father, Ryno, as they make their way to the grade R class for the first day of school at Cambridge Primary School, East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH
Masonwabe Galadla with his son, Avene, as he gets ready to start grade RR at Cambridge Primary School, East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH
Sithenkosi Konzani gives her mom, Ayabonga, a hug before her first day of grade 3 at Cambridge Primary School East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH
Afezwa Cembi (11) with his sister, Othasive (6) and parents Elvis and Gidz on the first day of school at Cambridge Primary School, East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH
Cambridge Primary School children making their way to class, with their umbrellas, on the first day of school in East London yesterday.
Image: Mark Andrews

Southernwood Primary School

Iyazi Gxoyiya full of smiles to be starting grade 1 at Southernwood Primary School in East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH

Seven Star Primary School

Kamilah Mabizela happy to be starting grade 2 at Seven Star Primary School in Cambridge, East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH
Ezekiel Stoffels excited to start grade 2 at Seven Star Primary School in Cambridge, East London.
Image: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH

Westcott Primary School

Premier Winde Visit Westcott Primary School For The Start of the 2024 School Year.
Image: Misha Jordaan
Premier Winde Visit Westcott Primary School For The Start of the 2024 School Year.
Image: Misha Jordaan

Seana Marena High School

Learners at Seana Marena High School on the first day of the 2024 academic year
Image: Antonio Muchave
Class of 2024 at Seana Marena High School can't wait to "take their school to the next level."
Image: Antonio Muchave

Mahlenga Secondary School

Nonto Primary School

A learner is accompanied by her parent at Nonto primary school.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Leraners at Nonto primary school.
Image: Antonio Muchave

