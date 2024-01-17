WATCH | Learners eager to take their academics to the next level
The 2024 academic year has begun and learners are back in class.
SowetanLIVE has visited some of the schools across Gauteng to find out how the first day rolled out.
Cambridge Primary School
Southernwood Primary School
Seven Star Primary School
Westcott Primary School
Seana Marena High School
Learners at #SeanaMarenaHighSchool in #Soweto getting ready for the 2024 academic year.#FirstDayOfSchool #BackToSchool2024 pic.twitter.com/a6CjmAOZHr— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 17, 2024
Mahlenga Secondary School
Some learners at #MahlengaSecondarySchool in Sokhulumi near #Bronkhorspruit are starting school under difficult circumstances as they are exposed to cool winds and rain due to broken school #infrastructure.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 17, 2024
Video: @ttmbele pic.twitter.com/IibJy3ZVhp
Opening school assembly at #MahlengaSecondarySchool in Sokhulumi near #Bronkhorspruit— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) January 17, 2024
Video: @ttmbele#FirstDayOfSchool #BackToSchool2024 pic.twitter.com/qp6QmVr1ro