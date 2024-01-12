Amanda Manku and her family have confirmed the arrest of her family's alleged killers.
On May 4 2021, the Skeem Saam actress' mother, 45, and grandmother, 70, were shot dead in at Makgophong village, Zebediela.
Three suspects appeared in the Lebowakhomo magistrate's court in connection with the murders on Thursday.
“The family can now confirm three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. The suspects will appear in court again on January 18 at Magatle, Zebediela,” the Manku family said in a statement.
“This is a difficult time for the family but we are trusting the SAPS and judicial system to run its course as is necessary to bring the matter to a close. We thank the public for their support during this time.”
Amanda has been candid about her journey of grief.
Posting on her social media timeline, Amanda said she was struggling to come to terms with the deaths.
“One thing my mother told me is to stop posting about my problems, but now it's hard. I want to vent. I want to understand. How can I lose my mother and grandmother at the same time? Who will I go to for comfort? For advice?”
Amanda Manku confirms her mother and grandmother's alleged assassins are behind bars
Image: Instagram/ Amanda Manku
