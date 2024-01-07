A 21-month-old toddler was rescued and reunited with her family on Sunday after she was kidnapped from a mall in Thabong, Welkom, on Saturday.
A traditional healer, 45, was arrested in Bronville in connection with the kidnapping.
The mother reported her daughter missing at Thabong police station on Saturday.
“Video footage from the mall was obtained. A man was seen taking a child, climbing into a sedan with her and driving off from the mall,” police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said.
He said police initiated a search and found the child inside a traditional healer's house in Extention 15 Hani Park, Bronville.
“The child was found safe and brought back to the parents on Sunday. A 45-year-old male was arrested for kidnapping and will appear soon in Welkom magistrate’s court.
Lejweleputswa district commissioner Maj-Gen Tholie Afonso urged parents to keep their children close to them while shopping and always know their whereabouts, even in the home.
TimesLIVE
Traditional healer nabbed for toddler's kidnapping from Welkom mall
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
