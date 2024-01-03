×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mbongeni Ngema's memorial service in Durban

03 January 2024 - 12:14
TshisaLIVE Entertainment

Courtesy of SABC News

A memorial service is being held on Wednesday at the Playhouse, Durban, for veteran playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema, who died in a car crash on December 27.

“The Ngema family and committed artists would like to thank the public and media for the outpouring of grief and continuous coverage since the sudden passing of Ngema. The family recognises that Ngema was not exclusively theirs, for he belonged to the people of South Africa and the international community,” the family said. 

The funeral will be at the same venue on January 5.

TimesLIVE

Mbongeni Ngema to receive special provincial official funeral

"Sarafina!" creator and acclaimed playwright Mbongeni Ngema, who died in a head-on collision while travelling to Durban last week, will receive a ...
News
2 days ago

Mbongeni Ngema's family receive his remains

"It's difficult for the family, but we are trying to keep it together," says family spokesperson Nhlanhla Ngema.
News
6 days ago

Tributes pour in for veteran playwright Mbongeni Ngema

Industry colleagues, friends and fans took to social media on Wednesday night to pay tribute to the late playwright Mbongeni Ngema.
News
6 days ago

Sarafina! selected for Cannes Film Festival yet again

Iconic film Sarafina! has been selected for the 76th edition of Tthe Cannes Film Festival in France.
Entertainment
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin