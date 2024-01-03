Proteas win toss and bowl, Stubbs makes his debut at Newlands

Stand-in captain Dean Elgar won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test against India — his last — at Newlands on Wednesday.

The home team made three changes to the side that won the opening match at Centurion by an innings and 32 runs. Two of those were enforced, with Tristan Stubbs making his debut in place of Temba Bavuma, while Lungi Ngidi replaced Gerald Coetzee, who has a hip problem. Keshav Maharaj was brought into starting XI, with Keegan Petersen dropped.

Stubbs, 23, impressed Proteas coach Shukri Conrad during the an South Africa A tour to Sri Lanka last July, making a hundred on a spinning track in the first of two four-day matches against Sri Lanka A. He has also been in good form for the Warriors in the domestic Four-Day series, scoring 253 runs at an average of 50.60 in three matches.