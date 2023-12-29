×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Load shedding to take a holiday break until next year

29 December 2023 - 13:40
There's happy festive tidings from Eskom on Friday, as the power utility said South Africans will not be blighted with load-shedding for what remains of 2023.
There's happy festive tidings from Eskom on Friday, as the power utility said South Africans will not be blighted with load-shedding for what remains of 2023.
Image: Supplied

It’s good news from Eskom as the lights will stay on into the new year. 

On Friday the power utility announced load shedding will remain suspended into the next week.

Spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu said there has been consistent improvement in available generating capacity.

“Load shedding will continue to be suspended until next Friday at 4pm,” he said.

According to the load shedding app Eskom Se Push, this means power cuts will take a “much-needed holiday break over the New Year weekend”.

South Africans have had their lights remain on for most of the month, with load-shedding suspended weekly since December 14.

Mngomezulu said the power utility will closely monitor the power system and “communicate should any significant changes occur”.

TimesLIVE

No load-shedding over Christmas: Eskom

Load-shedding will remain suspended over Christmas, Eskom said on Friday.
News
6 days ago

SA may enjoy bright Christmas due to ‘exceptionally good performance’ of Eskom units

Electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has praised the "exceptionally good performance" of Eskom's units as South Africa looks set to enjoy ...
News
1 week ago

Brief respite as daytime load-shedding suspended till 4pm on Wednesday

South Africans will enjoy a brief respite from load-shedding during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, says Eskom.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin