South Africa

Eskom suspends load-shedding for a few hours on Saturday

By TimesLIVE - 09 December 2023 - 14:18
Eskom suspended load-shedding for a few hours on Saturday due to improved generation capacity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123ucas

Eskom suspended load-shedding from midday until 5pm on Saturday due to improved generation capacity availability and adequate emergency reserves.

It said stage 2 load-shedding would resume from 5pm until 9pm after which it would be suspended again until 4pm on Sunday.

Eskom will publish the week outlook tomorrow afternoon and communicate should any significant changes occur,” it added.

TimesLIVE

Marokane announced as Eskom CEO

Dan Marokane has been appointed CEO of Eskom, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday.
News
9 hours ago

MPs slam Eskom’s debt relief amendment bill seeking to rid interest on loans

Eskom is seeking more relief by looking to amend the Eskom Debt Relief Bill which was implemented at the beginning of the year.
News
2 days ago

Ministry pursues SOE directors for delinquency

The department of public enterprises is taking action to have 92 former directors of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) declared delinquent because of ...
News
1 day ago

