South Africans will enjoy a brief respite from load-shedding during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, says Eskom.
The power utility said in a statement: “Due to lower demand and further improvement in generation capacity, load-shedding will be suspended from 12pm midday [on Tuesday] until 4pm.
“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until midnight tonight [Tuesday] when it will once again be suspended from midnight until 4pm on Wednesday. Eskom will communicate further tomorrow [Wednesday] afternoon.”
The statement comes hours after Eskom lowered load-shedding to stage 2 from 7am until 4pm and then stage 3 until 4pm on Thursday.
It also comes shortly after electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced the process to procure 2,500MW of additional nuclear power would now get under way after receiving the green light from the National Energy Regulator (Nersa).
South Africans, however, will only enjoy the fruits of the project in the early 2030s when the first unit is commissioned.
TimesLIVE
Brief respite as daytime load-shedding suspended till 4pm on Wednesday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
South Africans will enjoy a brief respite from load-shedding during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, says Eskom.
The power utility said in a statement: “Due to lower demand and further improvement in generation capacity, load-shedding will be suspended from 12pm midday [on Tuesday] until 4pm.
“Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until midnight tonight [Tuesday] when it will once again be suspended from midnight until 4pm on Wednesday. Eskom will communicate further tomorrow [Wednesday] afternoon.”
The statement comes hours after Eskom lowered load-shedding to stage 2 from 7am until 4pm and then stage 3 until 4pm on Thursday.
It also comes shortly after electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced the process to procure 2,500MW of additional nuclear power would now get under way after receiving the green light from the National Energy Regulator (Nersa).
South Africans, however, will only enjoy the fruits of the project in the early 2030s when the first unit is commissioned.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding outlook for the weekend
Eskom confirms stage 4 load-shedding until Saturday morning
Eskom moves to stage 3 loadshedding
Stage 2 load-shedding until 5am on Monday then suspended till 4pm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos