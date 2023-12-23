×

South Africa

RECAP | Funeral service for Zahara in East London

23 December 2023 - 12:26
TshisaLIVE Entertainment

The funeral service for Afro-soul songstress Zahara is being held at the East London International Convention Centre on Saturday.

The dynamic musician, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on December 11.

“She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift and a blessing to us and countless people around the world. A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls,” read a statement by her family

'We have failed her, and that is the truth' — Ringo delivers emotional tribute to Zahara

"We respect artists from other countries, but here at home we don't respect or love one another, and that's why we die in this manner,"
News
5 hours ago

'We loved each other till the last day' — TK Nciza on his relationship with Zahara

"I know that people always believe that it was always a transactional issue. She was my younger sister, she was my kid,"
News
5 hours ago

Late songstress Zahara scooped over 40 awards in her 11-year career

Before the spotlight shone bright on Zahara, she was just a village girl from East London, Eastern Cape known for her captivating voice reminiscent ...
S Mag
1 week ago

