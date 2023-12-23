The funeral service for Afro-soul songstress Zahara is being held at the East London International Convention Centre on Saturday.
The dynamic musician, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on December 11.
“She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift and a blessing to us and countless people around the world. A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls,” read a statement by her family.
RECAP | Funeral service for Zahara in East London
