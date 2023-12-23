The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) pleaded with Impala Platinum (Implats) not to dismiss 2,000 mineworkers who staged a wildcat three-day underground sit-in in Rustenburg.
The miners staged the protest without the approval of NUM, the mine's controlling union, this week demanding immediate payment of their pension funds after the mine's recent change of ownership.
NUM, in a statement on Saturday, said the mine was “adamant” about dismissing those involved in the sit-in.
“NUM calls on Impala Platinum's Bafokeng Rasimone Mine management not [to] be hostile and dismiss more than 2,000 mineworkers who staged an underground sit-in at the mine this week,” said NUM deputy general secretary Mpho Phakedi.
The 2,205 workers returned to the surface on Wednesday, ending a three-day impasse.
According to Implats, the strike was related to “misinterpretations and misunderstandings” when it became the mine's new owner after acquiring Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) .
BusinessLIVE reported that issues included that some of the miners believe that accumulated pension fund balances can be paid out to employees and statutory taxation provisions should not apply to award or bonus payments.
There were also concerns relating to the historical employee profit share arrangement being converted, at the election of employees, into an employee share ownership trust.
Phakedi stated they were “urgently engaging the mine management not to dismiss” the workers.
“The company is adamant that it is going to dismiss all workers who embarked on a sit-in underground. NUM leaders led by president Dan Balepile are currently engaging the company to make sure that NUM members are not dismissed and that jobs are saved,” Phakedi said.
Don't fire mineworkers who staged underground sit-in — NUM
Implats miners remain underground as day two of sit-in protest continues
He said they wanted to put on record that the negotiations were extremely difficult, but the NUM leadership was trying its best.
“NUM does not support sit-ins and hostages underground as underground is not conducive for prolonged stay. NUM is calling on its members to refrain from staging sit-ins underground and use other lawful and proper channels to raise their concerns,” he said.
He cited a similar incident at Gold One Mine in Springs where workers spent days underground.
“We are also calling on our members not to be misled by hooligans and criminals from rogue unions to stage sit-ins and [hold] hostages underground. These hooligans and criminals from rogue unions have subjected innocent workers to assault, kidnapping, torture, humiliation, violation and discrimination like we recently saw at Gold One Mine in Springs,” Phakedi said.
Phakedi said “rogue” unions who subjected workers to assault and torture were now walking free at Gold One mine.
More than 2,000 Implats miners remain underground in illegal unprotected strike
Gold One mine: Criminal charges opened after ‘assaults underground’
