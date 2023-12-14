×

IN PICS | Zahara memorial

By TimesLIVE - 14 December 2023 - 20:43
South African singer Zahara.
Image: Supplied

Singers, family and fans bid farewell to the late Zahara at her memorial ceremony today. 

READER LETTER | Deceased muso Zahara exploited to her death

The music industry is very exploitative. Many artists before Zahara have been short changed.
10 hours ago

Late songstress Zahara scooped over 40 awards in her 11-year career

Before the spotlight shone bright on Zahara, she was just a village girl from East London, Eastern Cape known for her captivating voice reminiscent ...
2 days ago

Condolences pour in for fallen singer Zahara

Since the tragic news of the death of award-winning singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, who is popularly known as Zahara, broke on Monday evening, fans, ...
2 days ago

Zahara makes her debut as new amapiano queen

Prepare for a new era of Zahara as queen of the yanos – those youngins better watch out.
1 month ago

