×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Farm manager who sold stolen livestock at auction is jailed

By TimesLIVE - 14 December 2023 - 09:44
The money was traced to the farm manager's bank account after 13 stolen Bonsmara cattle were sold at auction. File image
The money was traced to the farm manager's bank account after 13 stolen Bonsmara cattle were sold at auction. File image
Image: SAPS

A farm manager who stole cattle from his boss to sell at an auction was nabbed after the money was traced to his bank account.

Arno Kotze, 52, was convicted and sentenced by the Thabazimbi magistrate's court on December 11, Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.

Kotze was ordered to serve five years' imprisonment for stock theft.

“Between June 1-7 2022, 13 Bonsmara cattle were stolen from Belgie Farm in Dwaalboom. The accused was the farm manager during the time of the incident. One employee alerted the owner that there was a truck that loaded the livestock. The owner became suspicious and notified the police, and then the investigation began.”

Police discovered he had sold the cattle at the Vleissentraal auction for R130,000.

“There was proof that money was deposited into his account after the auction.”

Kotze was arrested in January and granted bail, but went on the run.

A warrant for his arrest was issued. He was rearrested at Groot Marico, North West, on November 24. He was kept in custody until he was convicted.

TimesLIVE

Woman who stole R537m from employer jailed for 50 years

A convicted fraudster who stole R537m from her employer over about 10 years has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
News
5 days ago

Over 170 lawyers struck off the roll for financial misconduct

Over 170 legal practitioners have been struck off the roll and barred from practising in the past three years for acts of misconduct, some of which ...
News
6 days ago

ID obtains racketeering certificate in R56m police branding case

The Investigating Directorate announced on Wednesday it has been granted a racketeering certificate from the acting national director of pubic ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill