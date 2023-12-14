Sigudu said while at law school, she would start her day by going to her job from 7am until 4pm and then go to class from 5pm until 8pm.
Young attorney worked as waitress to fund her dream
Sigudu says her dad’s affirmation helped her to face challenges
“No dream is ever impossible. You can become whatever you want to be.”
So says 28-year-old Noluthando Sigudu, who worked as a waitress to fund her dream of becoming an attorney.
Growing up in Middelburg, a small town in Mpumalanga, Sigudu said her journey did not come without challenges. She said her father, who died in August was her number one supporter.
"My father was my biggest cheerleader since primary school. He always assured me that I can achieve whatever I wanted. He believed in me so much.
"I love serving and helping the helpless who don’t know the right legal channels or procedures. What kept me going was the dream of being an attorney, my resilience and my father, who was my enabler and made me believe I can be anything,” she said.
Sigudu obtained her degree at the University of Limpopo in 2020. She then spent six months at law school, and then moved to write four attorney competency board exams.
She spent a year serving articles as a candidate attorney before being admitted and enrolling as an attorney.
Sigudu is now the director of Noluthando Sigudu Attorneys. Her firm focuses on various legal matters, including civil and criminal, administration of deceased estate, wills and trust, divorce and accidents.
“Of course, sometimes I felt like giving up. It was exhausting and demanding and sometimes it felt discouraging knowing that retail was in no way connected with my career path,” she said.
“But eventually I got the wisdom and understanding that at that time [spent working as a waitress and in retail] I was exactly where I was supposed to be. I’m a firm believer that nothing just happens.
"After my LLB degree, I needed to go to law school, which is part of the requirements of becoming an attorney in SA. I then moved to Pretoria to law school; that is when I also worked at a clothing shop.”
Sigudu said while at law school, she would start her day by going to her job from 7am until 4pm and then go to class from 5pm until 8pm.
Even though Sigudu has achieved her dream, she is now focused on her next goal.
“I’m still studying and hopefully next year I’ll sit for notary and conveyancing board exams and be admitted as a notary and conveyancer. I chose notary because I enjoy drafting contracts and I’ve excelled in contracts since varsity.
“I also want to be a conveyancer – notary and conveyancing work together in a way or rather are closely related. Hence, I want to qualify for both," she said.
Sigudu also said while she was still a waitress, she served prosecutors, magistrates and attorneys that she now works with in court.
"They became my connections, my people and my legal family since [name of restaurant] days and now make my life easier as a young attorney. If you pay attention, there’s always so much to learn wherever you are, even if it’s not where you want to be.”
To those who are struggling to follow their dreams, Sigudu said: “You already have what you need, use it to your advantage. Fund your dreams and never undermine small beginnings. As a matter of fact, wherever life places you, learn and let excellence be your goal.”
