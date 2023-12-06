The Investigating Directorate (ID) announced on Wednesday it has been granted a racketeering certificate from the acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) in the R56m police vehicle branding case.
To proceed with a charge of racketeering, a certificate of racketeering has to be obtained from the NDPP in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
The ID says the branding case was initially placed on the roll in June 2020 and reinstated on August 4 2022.
“The accused will now be facing additional charges of racketeering above and beyond the charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering connected to the police car branding case,” ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said.
She said the number of accused is now 65, as opposed to the original 71, as some have died and the state withdrew charges against others.
“The case centres on allegations of manipulating procurement documents for the branding of police vehicles and providing false price quotations for the SA Police Service.”
These alleged criminal activities occurred more than 200 times between April 2016 and 2019. There were also other contracts for various services such as palisade fencing installation, state motor vehicle repairs, gardening services, forklift servicing, and painting services, with a total value of R56m.
The matter has been transferred to the Pretoria high court and will be heard on May 13.
ID obtains racketeering certificate in R56m police branding case
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla
