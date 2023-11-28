“The contracts were for supply of equipment that belonged to Lessing, at grossly inflated prices, and for the supply of services that were not needed and were in many cases, never performed,” he said.
How man charged with R6m fraud allegedly stole from his employer
Accused also ‘bribed’ policeman, prosecutor
Image: Supplied/ NPA
An employee accused of bribing a prosecutor and a cop to avoid being prosecuted for a R6m fraud case allegedly created fake vendors and paid himself for work not done or needed by his employer.
Daniel Benjamin Lessing, a former regional manager of Interwaste Holdings, allegedly paid senior state advocate Phuti Matabane between R60,000 and R80,000 in kickbacks.
Lessing, Matabane and Lt-Col Lucky Thabethe appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court over a week ago facing corruption charges.
The trio were arrested following an investigation by forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, who was tasked by the company to investigate the matter further.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has since suspended Matabane.
Sowetan understands that Lessing allegedly abused his position by “awarding contracts to people he was close to, who were essentially, his alter ego”.
"In other words, he was arranging contracts between his employer and himself, disguised as someone else,” O’Sullivan said.
“The contracts were for supply of equipment that belonged to Lessing, at grossly inflated prices, and for the supply of services that were not needed and were in many cases, never performed,” he said.
O’Sullivan said while the original docket was for R6.5m, his team discovered that the amount was understated.
“By such conduct, Lessing had allegedly fleeced his employer out of more than R10m over a period of two years.
“The true amount of the fraud and theft was in excess of R10m. Interwaste is part of a very large international conglomerate and has been seriously prejudiced by the conduct of a senior employee. Although they promptly terminated the employment of Lessing, they also opened a criminal docket and expected that Lessig would have already been on trial by now.”
Interwaste said it opened the case in December 2020 at the Germiston police station and then commissioned a further investigation into the allegations of fraud and theft, following Matabane’s initial decision not to prosecute Lessing.
However, the company said due to the nature of the matter and to “protect the integrity of the current case, we are unable to provide any further details at this point”.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane said at the time of the trio’s appearance that investigation revealed that in June 2021, the accused embarked on a hunting trip, allegedly paid for by Lessing after Matabane declined to prosecute.
“The case was brought to light by a private investigation firm hired by Interwaste after they suspected corruption. The findings by the investigation firm prompted [an] investigation by the national anti-corruption detective and forensic division,” she said.
A sworn statement by one of the people who has since turned state witness details what he described as a “corrupt relationship“ between the prosecutor, the police officer and Lessing.
The man said in his statement that he did “odd jobs” for Interwaste such as cleaning trucks and providing regular maintenance services of the wash bay at Evander on an ongoing basis.
Lessing then approached him and asked to use the man’s company for the “concealment of certain transactions between himself and Interwaste”.
The man said as a result of their “secret dealings”, a criminal investigation was launched but Lessing assured him he won’t be arrested.
“While the criminal investigation was going on, Lessing would regularly come to my house to discuss matters pertaining to the investigation, to suggest what I should say if anybody asked me any questions. He also instructed me not to discuss the case with anybody.”
The man claimed that Lessing revealed to him that he paid a visit to the investigating officer at Germiston police station and paid the officer about R60,000 to R80,000 in cash.
The man said in May 2021, Lessing invited him on a hunting trip with Matabane and Thabethe at a game lodge in the North West. According to the statement, the two-night trip cost R14,795.
“Before we went on the hunting trip, Lessing came to my house and he mentioned that both the prosecutor and the IO of the criminal case against us would be coming on the hunting trip. It was on this visit that he told me the case against us would be dropped and there would be no further action taken and he seemed very relieved.”
