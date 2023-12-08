×

Woman who stole R537m from employer jailed for 50 years

08 December 2023 - 15:35
Hildegard Steenkamp was sentenced at the Johannesburg commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: TimesLIVE/Phathu Luvhengo

A convicted fraudster who stole R537m from her employer over about 10 years has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. 

The Johannesburg commercial crimes court, sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court, sentenced Hildegard Steenkamp on Friday.

Magistrate Phillip Venter grouped the sentences in seven categories for “practical reasons and to demonstrate the magnitude of different counts”. 

The sentences would run concurrently to mitigate the number of years she would spend in prison.

Earlier this year, Steenkamp pleaded guilty to 336 charges in relation to the theft from her employer Medtronic.

This is a developing story

