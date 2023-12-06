×

South Africa

LISTEN | 'Merit and ANC not mutually exclusive,' says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

06 December 2023 - 19:14
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. File photo.
Image: GCIS

“Merit and the ANC are not mutually exclusive and we can prove it,” says minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Listen to Dlamini-Zuma:

She was speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday about the National Youth Development Agency (Nyda) Amendment Bill.

The bill provides for additional Nyda board members and a limit of two successive terms. Members will have to make financial disclosures and issues related to board meetings and Nyda funding are also addressed.

The DA, FF Plus and ACDP oppose the bill.

