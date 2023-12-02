ActionSA leader Mashaba's plan to ensure the South African dream becomes a reality

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba promises to deal harshly with criminals, build an inclusive economy that will do away with BBBEE, end poverty and secure borders.
Presenting ActionSA's election manifesto in Hammanskraal on Saturday, the party's presidential candidate, started his speech with an anecdote about his past and how he built his business with a white man and an Indian accountant during the apartheid era.
He declared to take a stand against unpatriotic and “self-serving” South Africans who have looted the state leaving millions without jobs and relying on social grants.
He said unpatriotic South Africans have allowed society to descend into lawlessness, with decayed infrastructure while millions are spent on VIP protection rather than on fighting the gangs and drugs that corrupt children.
Mashaba plans to build a country where everyone has access to clean water, reliable electricity, quality education and affordable world-class health care.
His inclusive economic policy will create a conducive environment for economic growth and job creation through an intervention that will stabilise the energy market, develop world-class economic infrastructure and improve the ease of doing business, he promised.
“That's why ActionSA will replace the failed BBBEE Act with a policy of inclusive economic empowerment to empower all previously disadvantaged South Africans as well as those harmed by the 30 years of corrupt and incompetent government,” he told supporters gathered in Hammaskraal on Saturday.
With five more months to go before the projected date for the seventh South African general elections since the dawn of democracy, Mashaba became the first leader to officially launch a general election manifesto.
He promised to fix the broken education system which left young people believing a 30% pass mark was sufficient for them to build a future.
Mashaba said his policy on law and order will restore the rule of law, prioritise community policing over VIP protection and amend bail, parole and sentencing guidelines for crimes such as rape, murder and drug trafficking.
“We will declare corruption public enemy number one, reintroduce the Scorpions, establish specialised courts to deal with corruption and create a culture of ethical excellence within the public service.”
Mashaba's party, launched in 2020, contested just six of the country's 278 municipalities in the local government elections.
“We became the sixth biggest political party nationwide.”
He assured supporters he is ready to disrupt politics, enter the realm of government and fix the country. “With these plans, we will ensure that our South African dream becomes our new South African reality,” he said.
TimesLIVE
ActionSA leader Mashaba's plan to ensure the South African dream becomes a reality
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
