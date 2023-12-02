Stormers return to winning ways against Zebre at home

An improved second half display drove the Stormers back to winning ways, as the Cape franchise claimed a bonus-point victory against Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The Stormers defeated the Italians 31-7 at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, where Ruben van Heerden was a standout performer.

Stormers scored five tries through Evan Roos, Ruhan Nel, Courtnall Skosan, Leolin Zas and Damian Willemse while the visitors managed just one by Alessandro Fusco.

The victory was a welcome confidence boost for the Cape side before the start of their Champions Cup campaign. They travel to Leicester Tigers next weekend.

The Capetonians were fresh from an overseas tour where they lost all their four matches.

The men in blue welcomed back their national team stars Manie Libbok, Deon Fourie and Willemse back to their setup.

The Stormers were not able to use their complete dominance of the opening half to build scoreboard pressure as they led 12-7 at the half time break.