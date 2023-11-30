×

South Africa

Winnie Mandela off-ramp closed after deadly shooting

30 November 2023 - 16:57
There has been a shooting on the Winnie Mandela Drive off-ramp in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Winnie Mandela (formerly William Nicol) Drive off-ramp on the N1 south has been closed to motorists after a deadly shooting on Thursday.

Details are sketchy but Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the incident.

“There's a crime scene on Winnie Mandela Drive near the N1 south off-ramp in Bryanston and from what we've received is there was a fatal shooting at the scene,” said Fihla.

“Members of the SAPS are processing the scene and metro police officers have closed the Winnie Mandela Drive off-ramp from the N1 south. This is causing delays from Rivonia Road, with further delays travelling towards Malibongwe Drive.”

Fihla advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Gauteng police have confirmed the incident but are yet to provide more details.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

