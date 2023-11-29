Magwenya said this followed an intervention by water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, who had placed the water services authority in the district under the Water Services Act to allow the department to help the district improve water supply to communities.
Ramaphosa did not travel to KZN to open one tap, says Presidency
Image: GCIS.
The Presidency has clarified that a viral video where President Cyril Ramaphosa was seen opening a tap in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend was taken out of context and should be seen as government’s “total commitment to accelerate the delivery of water”.
“The president was seen visiting a home that has recently had a tap installed and people mockingly suggested the president was presiding over the opening of a tap, which was not the case,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa was lambasted for reportedly cutting a ribbon for a tap in the Jozini municipality for the official opening of the Bhekindoda water scheme at the weekend.
Social media was abuzz after a video surfaced showing Ramaphosa asking an elderly woman to open the tap so he could see whether there was running water. On seeing running water, the crowd ululated and cheered when Ramaphosa washed his hands.
Magwenya conceded government did not provide the necessary information before the oversight visit to the Umkhanyakude district municipality.
He said Ramaphosa visited two homes out of 464 households that are home to thousands of people who have benefited from the greater Ingwavuma scheme in the Bhekindoda area.
“The project scope there includes the construction of secondary bulk infrastructure and the laying of secondary bulk pipeline, the laying of reticulation network pipeline, the installation of yard taps to each household as well as the associated infrastructure.”
