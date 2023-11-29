×

IN PICS | Palestine solidarity march in central Johannesburg

By Thapelo Morebudi - 29 November 2023 - 18:47
Thousands of people march through downtown Johannesburg on November 29 2023, to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Johannesburg residents joined representatives of political parties and trade unions in a march of solidarity with the Palestinian people from the CBD to Constitution Hill on Wednesday, International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi was there to capture the images of the march.

Thousands of people demonstrate on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, marching through the city to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A woman holding a placard was among thousands of people demonstrating on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands of people march through Johannesburg on November 29 2023, to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
People demonstrate on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, marching through the city to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands of people demonstrate on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, marching through the city to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands of people demonstrate on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, marching through the city to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Joburg on November 29 2023 in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Joburg on November 29 2023 in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands of people demonstrate on the streets of Johannesburg on November 29 2023, marching through the city to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thousands demonstrate in central Johannesburg on November 29 2023 to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Joburg on November 29 2023 in solidarity with the people of Palestine.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

