Johannesburg residents joined representatives of political parties and trade unions in a march of solidarity with the Palestinian people from the CBD to Constitution Hill on Wednesday, International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi was there to capture the images of the march.
IN PICS | Palestine solidarity march in central Johannesburg
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Johannesburg residents joined representatives of political parties and trade unions in a march of solidarity with the Palestinian people from the CBD to Constitution Hill on Wednesday, International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi was there to capture the images of the march.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos