Despite seemingly cooler weather and rain in some parts of the country this week, a heatwave is expected to resurface in various provinces this weekend.
Severe thunderstorms were predicted in parts of the country such as the North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape from Tuesday. South African Weather Service forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said the rainfall is expected to end on Wednesday.
However, it will be another hot weekend as a heatwave is expected to return.
The forecast indicates that the predicted heatwave would affect the North West, Free State, Northern Cape and Limpopo.
“For now, the heatwave is still persisting but mostly in the extreme northern parts of Limpopo, in areas such as Musina and Thohoyandou. It is not only in Limpopo but there are places that will have heatwave conditions,” said Mofokeng.
Heatwave expected to resurface this weekend
Some provinces will experience hot conditions this weekend into next week but Gauteng will not be one of them, says weather service
Northern Cape reached exceptionally high temperatures at the weekend, with temperatures exceeding 46°C.
Gauteng also came out of a hot weekend after experiencing temperatures of more than 30°C.
Gauteng and Mpumalanga were not expected to be among the provinces hit by the heatwave, Mofokeng added.
“Perhaps later we could include them, but for now there is no heatwave forecast for Mpumalanga and Gauteng. We are still monitoring and will see closer to the time.”
