×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Search on for missing teen believed to have been caught in St Lucia rip current

By TIMESLIVE - 26 November 2023 - 13:00
Divers are looking for a 17-year-old teen who went missing in the surf along St Lucia's beach on Saturday
Divers are looking for a 17-year-old teen who went missing in the surf along St Lucia's beach on Saturday
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Divers are looking for a 17-year-old teen who went missing in the surf while swimming at Jabula beach, St Lucia, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) St Lucia station commander Jan Hofman said: “Police divers, assisted by iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers and NSRI St Lucia are continuing in an ongoing search for the local male who went missing in the surf while swimming at Jabula Beach, St Lucia, and who we believe was caught in rip currents before disappearing under water on Saturday afternoon.”

Hofman said in the same incident a 14-year-old local boy was rescued from the water by a another local.

“Our NSRI rescue craft JetRib, Rescue 40 Alpha, was launched. On arrival on the scene, a 14-year-old male, rescued from the water by Dali Ncebo Xulu, was medically assessed by NSRI medics and was released requiring no further medical care.”

He said however an extensive sea and shoreline search revealed no signs of the 17-year- old who remains missing.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Second body in the Kliprivier search recovered

The search for two young people who drowned during a cleansing ceremony in the Kliprivier is over after the recovery of a second body on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Body of unidentified woman found in Kliprivier

The Joburg Emergency Management Services’ (EMS) search and rescue team has recovered the body of an unidentified woman in Kliprivier on the N1 Bridge.
News
3 days ago

EMS launches search for pair swept away during cleansing ritual

A search and recovery has been launched for two people including a teenager who were swept away at the Kliprivier river, South of Johannesurg during ...
News
6 days ago

Teen’s body recovered after he slipped and drowned in a stream

Johannesburg’s search and rescue team has recovered the body of a teenage boy who slipped and drowned in a stream in the Paddavlei section in ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct