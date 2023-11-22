×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Matter handed over to police

Body of unidentified woman found in Kliprivier

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 22 November 2023 - 18:31
Rescue teams search for two bodies that were swept away during a cleansing ritual at the Kliprevier river in Oliphantsvlei, South of Johannesburg.
Rescue teams search for two bodies that were swept away during a cleansing ritual at the Kliprevier river in Oliphantsvlei, South of Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

The Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) search and rescue team has recovered the body of an unidentified woman in Kliprivier on the N1 Bridge.

Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said they had been unable to determine whether the body was one of the two young people who were swept away during a cleansing ritual on Saturday.

All we know for now is that the body of an unidentified female was recovered in Kliprivier just below the N1 North Bridge. The body was floating in water, she said.

Khumalo said EMS had handed over the matter to police.

magadlam@sowetan.co.za

EMS launches search for pair swept away during cleansing ritual

A search and recovery has been launched for two people including a teenager who were swept away at the Kliprivier river, South of Johannesurg during ...
News
3 days ago

Teen’s body recovered after he slipped and drowned in a stream

Johannesburg’s search and rescue team has recovered the body of a teenage boy who slipped and drowned in a stream in the Paddavlei section in ...
News
1 week ago

Joburg emergency services on high alert amid wet weather

Johannesburg's emergency management services (EMS) are on high alert amid the wet weather conditions in Gauteng
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct