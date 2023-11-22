The Joburg Emergency Management Services’ (EMS) search and rescue team has recovered the body of an unidentified woman in Kliprivier on the N1 Bridge.
Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said they had been unable to determine whether the body was one of the two young people who were swept away during a cleansing ritual on Saturday.
“All we know for now is that the body of an unidentified female was recovered in Kliprivier just below the N1 North Bridge. The body was floating in water,” she said.
Khumalo said EMS had handed over the matter to police.
Matter handed over to police
Body of unidentified woman found in Kliprivier
Image: Supplied
