A search and recovery has been launched for two people including a teenager who were swept away at the Kliprivier river, South of Johannesurg during a cleansing ritual on Saturday evening.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the 18-year-old girl and a 21-year-old boy were swept away during a cleansing ritual at the stream located in Olifantsvlei.
“The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Aquatic Rescue Unit together with Saps Water Wing are currently searching for [the] two bodies [that were] washed away during a cleansing ritual,” he said.
“Healers, prophets and pastors are urged to ensure safety of congregants while conducting these cleansing or baptism rituals.”
EMS launches search for congregants swept away during cleansing ritual
Healers, prophets and pastors urged to ensure safety of followers
Image: Supplied
