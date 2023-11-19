×

South Africa

EMS launches search for congregants swept away during cleansing ritual

Healers, prophets and pastors urged to ensure safety of followers

19 November 2023 - 15:00
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Rescue teams search for two bodies that were swept away during a cleansing ritual at the Kliprevier river in Oliphantsvlei, South of Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

A search and recovery has been launched for two people including a teenager who were swept away at the Kliprivier river, South of Johannesurg during a cleansing ritual on Saturday evening. 

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the 18-year-old girl and a 21-year-old boy were swept away during a cleansing ritual at the stream located in Olifantsvlei. 

“The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Aquatic Rescue Unit together with Saps Water Wing are currently searching for [the] two bodies [that were] washed away during a cleansing ritual,” he said. 

“Healers, prophets and pastors are urged to ensure safety of congregants while conducting these cleansing or baptism rituals.” 

