Johannesburg’s search and rescue team has concluded their mission after recovering the body of a 21-year-old male who drowned in Kliprivier last week Friday.
At the weekend, the emergency management services (EMS) confirmed they were searching for the bodies of the deceased and that of an 18-year-old woman who was recovered on Wednesday.
The two allegedly went to the river for a cleansing ceremony.
WATCH | Second body in the Kliprivier search recovered
Image: Joburg EMS
ratsatsik@sowetan.co.za
