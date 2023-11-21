×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Pet pit bulls turn on Verulam owners

By TImesLIVE - 21 November 2023 - 18:02
An elderly couple had to be hospitalised after their pet pit bulls turned on them during a fight with monkeys.
An elderly couple had to be hospitalised after their pet pit bulls turned on them during a fight with monkeys.
Image: Reaction Unit

An elderly Verulam couple had to be hospitalised after they tried to intervene in a fight between monkeys and their pet pit bulls and sustained bites from the dogs. 

Reaction Unit's (Rusa) Prem Balram said the couple from Dawncrest, north of Durban, were attacked at their home on Monday.

“On arrival, Rusa members established the dogs were in an altercation with monkeys in the yard when the 80-year-old man and his 73-year-old wife intervened.

“The canines attacked their owners. The elderly couple sustained penetrating bite wounds on their legs,” he said.

They were stabilised and taken to hospital.

It has not been established who came to the couple's aid to stop the attack or what happened to the dogs. 

The family didn't want to comment.

TimesLIVE

Double ID keeps pitbull attack accused in jail

Proceedings were postponed before a bail hearing could get under way on Thursday when the nationality of a man facing a culpable homicide charge was ...
News
10 months ago

Government looks into DNA of pit bulls to probe their aggression

The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development on Tuesday said comprehensive DNA analysis of pit bull and pit bull-type dogs is to ...
News
7 months ago

Family of Limpopo pitbull victim want explanation from dogs' owner

The family of the Limpopo woman who was attacked and killed by two pit bull dogs say they are struggling to come to terms with her death.
News
10 months ago

READER LETTER | We cannot afford a pitbull pandemic

Life is a precious gift from God that only comes once. It is  this "comes once" that makes it so valuable that people can do anything to protect it ...
Opinion
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...