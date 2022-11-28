Life is a precious gift from God that only comes once. It is this "comes once" that makes it so valuable that people can do anything to protect it and make sure we do not lose it easily.
We therefore have to act decisively against anything that seems not to value this precious gift, be it human beings or animals. We have recently been losing young lives because of pitbull dogs and this matter needs to be dealt with immediately because we cannot normalise losing our kids because of dogs.
Pitbulls are a danger to all of us, young and old. Yes, you bought the dog and love it, but we are losing lives because of it and human life is more important than a dog. People are scared of them. Pitbulls are a danger to society.
No parent deserves to lose a child because of a rampant dog. How many graves are still to be dug because a dog decided to feed itself a human body? Something needs to be done urgently. Pitbull ownership must be regulated.
People must get a licence to own one so they can be charged when found not taking good care of it and leaving it lingering around the streets. Pitbulls are a threat to our lives. They must be regulated or their ownership be suspended.
If you do not have a proper yard and cannot afford to take care of it, surrender it to the SPCA. People are angry because of these animals and some have resorted to taking its life when they see it. Who can blame them? They are fed up.
After Covid-19, we cannot afford to have another pandemic in the name of pitbulls. The government must regulate or suspend ownership of these kinds of animals. Re lapile ka di-pitbulls!
Melato Mphahlele, email
READER LETTER | We cannot afford a pitbull pandemic
Image: 123RF/alekta
