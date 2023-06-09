×

Letters

READER LETTER | We love Lorch, but he must pay for his crime

By READER LETTER - 09 June 2023 - 10:46
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

The recent guilty verdict against Orlando Pirates soccer star and  fan-favourite Thembinkosi Lorch means no one is above the law, and it is welcome. Lorch was found guilty of assaulting his former lover in 2020.

Our public figures sense of morality leaves much to be desired as they commit all sorts of crimes. They may be human but they quickly forget that there are many people who admire them for their craft and look up to them for inspiration and motivation.

Gender-based violence is a problem in our society and our courts always slap perpetrators with lenient sentences. As we await the sentencing of Lorch, l sincerely hope it sends a strong message to would-be offenders that such offences wont be tolerated.

There are many cases like these that go unreported because victims fear for their lives as the offenders are in the public spectrum. Public figure or not, the law must take its course.

Lorch, we adore you on the soccer pitch as you are such a marvel to watch when on song, but now you are set to lose out big time on endorsements and your glittering soccer career is now in jeopardy.

This time, you dug your own grave. Lie in it.

McDivett Tshehla, KwaMhlanga

