South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Nzimande, NSFAS brief media on 2024 funding applications

By TIMESLIVE - 21 November 2023 - 15:30

Minister of higher education, science and innovation Blade Nzimande and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chairperson Ernest Khosa are briefing the media about the opening of funding applications for 2024.

Nzimande's office said: “The minister and board chairperson will, among others, announce the opening and closing dates of the application cycle and provide an update on the enhancements made on the NSFAS funding application portal.”

TimesLIVE

