South Africa

Two Gauteng men questioned over rugby HQ theft

By TimesLIVE - 17 November 2023 - 13:07
Two alleged burglars made their way into Saru House on Monday.
Two Gauteng residents are being questioned by police as part of the investigation into a burglary at an office complex housing South African Rugby and an auditing firm in Cape Town.

Western Cape serious violent crimes detectives are making headway with the investigation and arrests are imminent, police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said on Friday.

“Two suspects have been apprehended in Gauteng and are being questioned with a view to apprehending the perpetrators.”

The theft on Monday night saw thieves escape with 68 laptops, rugby paraphernalia and liquor.

Two arrested for 'pickpocketing fans' at Saturday's Bok game

Two men have been arrested for allegedly picking the pockets of spectators at the Springboks/Wales clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
