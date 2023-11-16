×

South Africa

Gift of the Givers head in Gaza killed

Ramaphosa calls for Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel

By Staff Reporter - 16 November 2023 - 13:13
Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, Ahmed Abbasi.
Image: Gift of the Givers

The Gift of the Givers’ says its office head in Gaza Ahmed Abbasi has been killed in the ongoing conflict.

Abbasi was killed along with his brother while returning from a morning prayer on Thursday.  Abbasi, a father of three has been described by the organisation as a “kind, gentle, warm human being”, and has served the people of Gaza since 2013.

“He was responsible for implementing multiple projects including the care of orphans, widows, the elderly and the ill. He delivered water through our desalination plants, distributed food parcels, provided hot meals and upgraded damaged homes.” said Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman.

“A few days ago he mentioned that it’s better to sit with his family of thirty-four in their own apartment and wait for their turn to die in dignity, as unarmed martyrs, rather than run from place to place as directed by the IDF. He was a witness to the lies and deception of the IDF (Israel Defence Force] asking communities to move to safety and then bombing them on the way killing hundreds,” said Sooliman

“We are grateful that he served us for forty consecutive days during this war where the cold-blooded murder, ethnic cleansing and genocide of a defenceless civilian population, caught up in a ghetto, took place at the hands of the anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, anti-Christian and anti-Muslim, inhumane Zionist Israeli murderers”.

Sooliman said the organisation “fully supports” President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to ask the Criminal Court to probe war crimes charges against Israel.

“We also fully support the motion in parliament today for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador with immediate effect and the severing of diplomatic ties with the Apartheid state of Israel. We want to add that Israel should be held accountable to pay war reparation in the rebuilding of Gaza and compensate every single family they have decimated” he said.

