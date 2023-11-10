Courtesy: SABC News
Minister of police Bheki Cele and defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise are briefing the media on Friday “on progress made in combatting illegal mining and associated crimes”.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Government briefs media on fight against illegal mining
