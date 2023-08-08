There are lots of reports of illegal mining and of the activities of the zama zamas in the media. However, very little is stated about the people who buy the illegally mined gold. Who are the buyers? Where are they based? Where do they sell the gold they buy?
If they sell it abroad, how do they get it out of SA? Also, how much does SA lose in tax revenue as these buyers sell the gold and don’t pay tax on the profits?
Further, what penalties are there for trading in illegally mined gold? Should these penalties be made much more severe?
Jane M Thomson, The Hill Extension, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Who buys zama zamas’ gold?
Image: Veli Nhlapo
