Cele was addressing journalists as a member of the ANC’s peace and security subcommittee on the sidelines of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to wrap up on Monday.
He said, on the instruction of President Cyril Ramaphosa who wants a concerted effort to deal with the scourge, various government departments including the police, state security, home affairs and defence are working on an integrated approach.
He said there has been a complaint that law enforcement is only dealing with the “lower level” illegal miners and, while conceding that the major focus has been on “those people that you see dirty and dusted”, the Hawks are conducting probes on the “big guns”.
Cele said the courts were also getting tougher after the 18 illegal miners arrested in the North West were given six months' imprisonment or R12,000 bail. Generally, the zama zamas are released on a warning, he said.
In the Northern Cape, the police arrested 867 suspects who were all foreign nationals but there was not enough capacity to deport them. The department of home affairs will be getting more resources to deal with this issue, said Cele.
Zama zamas: Police are zooming in on ‘big guns’, says Bheki Cele
51 cars, seven properties confiscated
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Police minister Bheki Cele says the justice, crime prevention and security cluster is not only targeting illegal mining’s foot soldiers, but the focus has shifted to the big guns who benefit from the proceeds of this illegal activity.
Cele said nine “middle class” suspects have been arrested in an illegal mining crackdown, while the Hawks were probing more who live the high life in Sandton and Dubai.
“We have moved up to the middle level. We have arrested nine people who are middle class of some form in the zama zamas and those people own beautiful houses,” Cele said.
“When we visited their houses in Carletonville, all their furniture is imported. (It’s) Italian furniture. In the yard, there are a few Lamborghinis parked there. Then you realise these are the big guns.”
Cele said the Special Investigating Unit has attached 51 of the nine’s cars and seven properties with a combined value of about R38m. Six of them are foreign nationals while three are South African.
Their matters are still in court, said the minister.
Police 'saturation' needed to combat killings — Cele
Cele was addressing journalists as a member of the ANC’s peace and security subcommittee on the sidelines of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to wrap up on Monday.
He said, on the instruction of President Cyril Ramaphosa who wants a concerted effort to deal with the scourge, various government departments including the police, state security, home affairs and defence are working on an integrated approach.
He said there has been a complaint that law enforcement is only dealing with the “lower level” illegal miners and, while conceding that the major focus has been on “those people that you see dirty and dusted”, the Hawks are conducting probes on the “big guns”.
Cele said the courts were also getting tougher after the 18 illegal miners arrested in the North West were given six months' imprisonment or R12,000 bail. Generally, the zama zamas are released on a warning, he said.
In the Northern Cape, the police arrested 867 suspects who were all foreign nationals but there was not enough capacity to deport them. The department of home affairs will be getting more resources to deal with this issue, said Cele.
Change in crime intelligence management is yielding results: Cele
Illegal mining is prevalent in six provinces: Gauteng, the Free State, North West, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. It is also a crime largely committed by foreign nationals who are in the country illegally.
Cele said after Ramaphosa and Lesotho prime minister Samuel Matekane’s talks last month, there have been follow-up engagements between him and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and their Lesotho counterparts to compare notes on dealing with illegal migration.
Cele said the government was also dealing with the takeover of mines, where people operate mines without a licence.
During a crackdown at one mine in the North West three weeks ago, the state confiscated trucks and arrested the owner. At another mine in Limpopo, they took machinery and equipment worth about R16m, he said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele, police commissioner provide update on fight against serious crime
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos