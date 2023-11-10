Spurs down due to bad luck, says Connor

Despite being bottom of the log with just one win and nine defeats from 10 games, Cape Town Spurs interim coach Sean Connor is still adamant that they’re not relegation material.
Spurs, who’ve only beaten Orlando Pirates thus far, suffered their ninth league defeat of the season when they lost 3-2 to Kaizer Chiefs behind closed doors at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.
Even so, Connor is convinced they are not a relegation side, arguing they are better than several teams above them on the log.
“I don’t think we are a relegation side. I think the football we play is better than a lot of teams above us. I think even early on, we were unlucky in games and we were punished for mistakes,” Connor argued.
The way they held their own against Amakhosi encourages Connor ahead of their trip to KZN to face Richards Bay, who are just three points ahead of them. Edson Castillo, Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile were on target for Chiefs, while Luvuyo Phewa and 17-year-old Luke Baartman scored for Spurs.
“It’s going to be a totally different game because of the implications for both sides [as they are both bottom of the table],” Connor said.
“I’d love to have gone there with at least a point but I think we’ll go on with a better comfortness after being able to come here [at FNB] and score two goals, hit the crossbar like we did and probably create another two or three half chances in the second second half. There’s enough positives out of the game to take so that we go them with confidence.”
The Spurs coach wasn’t really keen to hype Baartman, insisting he must be kept grounded. The game at FNB Stadium was played without fans after the league sanctioned Amakhosi for spectator misconduct.
“I don’t really want to indulge too much about him, because like you say, he’s a 17-year-old. We need to keep his feet on the ground but he’s a good prospect. My job is to keep his feet on the ground, keep him focused and get him to the next level, where I believe he will go,” Connor said.
Fixtures
Friday: CPT City v Royal, Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm)
Satrurday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB (3.30pm); Polokwane v Swallows, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (8pm)
Sunday: Arrows v AmaZulu, Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Bay v Spurs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm).
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
