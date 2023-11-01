Israel strikes crowded Gaza camp; says Hamas commander killed

Israel said its fighter jets killed a Hamas commander in a strike on a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza, an attack that also killed at least 50 Palestinians as fighting intensified in the enclave where food, fuel and supplies are running scarce.

The Israeli military said 11 soldiers were also killed in fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss for the armed forces since Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 300 soldiers and some 1,100 civilians.

Israel's Army Radio said most of the dead were infantrymen whose vehicle was struck by an anti-armor missile. Shelling and air strikes continued over Gaza overnight, witnesses said.

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for the attack by Iran-backed Hamas, and an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement said the airstrikes on Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari, a Hamas commander it said was "pivotal" in the planning and execution of the assault.

Dozens of Hamas combatants were in the same underground tunnel complex as Biari and were also killed when it collapsed in the attack, an IDF spokesperson said. The IDF was looking into non-combatant casualties, he added.

"I will do anything to destroy Hamas entirely. I am committed to that. That is the war (for) the future of Israel - nothing less," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters on Wednesday. "Hamas terrorists have two options – either be killed or surrender without conditions."

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem denied any senior commander was in the camp, and called the claim an Israeli pretext for killing civilians. Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed and 150 wounded.

A Hamas statement said there were 400 dead and injured in Jabalia, which houses families of refugees from wars with Israel dating back to 1948.

The blast left large craters surrounded by wrecked buildings. Israel repeatedly warned Gaza residents to evacuate northern areas and while many have gone south, many have stayed.

Israel besieged Gaza after the Hamas attack, and the U.N. and other aid officials said civilians in the enclave were living in a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies petered out.

On Wednesday, communications and internet services were completely cut off in the enclave again, Gaza's largest telecommunications provider Paltel said.

In the West Bank, at least three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military operation, the director of the Red Crescent , Mahmoud Al-Saadi, said.