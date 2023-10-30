READER LETTER | Information war blurs lines of truth and lies

The gruesome bombing of a hospital in Gaza has started an information war that is shaking the communication world into a new dimension.
This assault on a medical institution is shrouded in deception, disinformation, misinformation.
Propaganda is in full swing, and has the potential to polarise public opinion. In essence, this is a strategy designed to make people convinced of something. In today’s mass non-stop global media, war does not take place only on the battlefield, but involves debates and arguments about legality and legitimacy regarding proportional retaliation and the use of hideous weapons banned under international law.
The use of propaganda, fake information, doctored images, stealthily developed audio voices and conversations have become the newest weapons.
Today, every conflict involves military, economic, political and mind-boggling propaganda that has not been witnessed in recorded history. Lies become truths and truths become lies. The movie Breaking the Silence: Truth and Lies in the War on Terror clearly illustrates in 3D the sinister global nature of unrestrained military expansionism. Many global conflicts are the victims of “fake news”.
We as global citizens living in a war ravaged world are caught between the blurring lines of happening truth and story truth.
The hospital attack in Gaza has seen many exercise damage control, evidence is selectively edited, frame by frame analysis will reveal the trajectory and the launch area of the missile.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) will stand discredited if it does not investigate, prosecute and punish those responsible for causing the carnage that destroyed the Al-Ahli Arab hospital.
The landscape of the Middle East has been changed, no power on earth will be able to restore peace among the inhabitants of the holy lands.
Farouk Araie, Mackenzie Park, Benoni
