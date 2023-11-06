×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Naledi Pandor hosts Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba

By TimesLIVE - 06 November 2023 - 12:03

Courtesy of SABC

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is on Monday hosting Ukraine's foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The visit comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies. The war, which started in February 2022, has seen thousands dying and many more being displaced. 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the US to provide more funding to help his forces counter Russia, and invited former US President Donald Trump to fly in to see the scale of the conflict for himself. Trump has been critical of US support for Kyiv and said recently he could end the war in 24 hours if re-elected.

TimesLIVE

Zelensky to Ramaphosa at UN: African peace mission is bearing fruit

When President Cyril Ramaphosa met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations 78th General Assembly in New ...
News
1 month ago

Ukraine elections could happen during war if West helps financially: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to calls by a US senator, said on Sunday voting could take place during wartime if partners shared ...
News
2 months ago

'Ramaphosa showed unique diplomatic mastery' — Putin praises Cyril's negotiation skills at Brics summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa for displaying "unique diplomatic mastery" during difficult ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...