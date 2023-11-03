Staff party ends in horror balcony collapse, 21 injured

Staff members celebrating a hard day's work on Thursday had their evening cut short when a balcony collapsed under them.
Employees from Impact.com — a global company with offices in Cape Town's Century City — met at the venue for after-work drinks and to celebrate the “First Thursday” event held at the beginning of every month in the CBD. They were enjoying the balmy evening on the balcony on Castle Street.
At 5.30pm the balcony of the heritage building collapsed, leaving 21 employees injured.
Impact.com spokesperson Melanie Adams Petersen said all staff were accounted for. Some were seriously injured while others suffered scratches and bruises.
“We have closed our offices today [Friday] and [are] making sure our employees are comfortable. We have had no contact with venue and our staff will receive trauma counselling,” Adams Peterson told TimesLIVE.
“Twenty-one people were injured in the incident and taken to nearby hospitals, but I cannot comment further,” she said.
A video shows the aftermath of the incident with people lying on the pavement and street, some covered in rubble.
Athletic Club & Social released a statement on its Instagram page on Friday.
“The Athletic Club & Social venue owner Athos Euripidou said: 'We are shocked and saddened by the incident and extend our heartfelt apology to those affected and are praying that all those injured make a swift and full recovery.'
'The balcony formed part of La Trip Club & Social on Castle Street, with the popular Athletic Club & Social (ACS) around the corner on Buitengracht Street.
'We pride ourselves on our world-class offering to customers and this has come as an enormous shock to all of us. ,We are committed to working with the City of Cape Town and other relevant authorities to determine what caused the balcony to give way and to ensure we can resume operations in a safe and secure manner.'
“He said the city’s building inspectors had visited the site as part of their investigation.
“The La Trip Club & Social has been closed pending finalisation of the investigation. ACS will be closed until we can ensure the balcony structure is not compromised.”
