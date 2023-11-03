The building where a balcony collapsed, injuring 21 people, was not designed to accommodate the number of guests attending a staff party on Thursday, says heritage building maintenance manager Rashied Kamaldien.
“This heritage building is quite old and it wasn't designed for functions like this. It was built for flats. It was an oversight from everyone's side,” said Kamaldien, who spoke to eNCA outside the Athletic Club & Social on Thursday night after the incident.
Though it was the night of the popular First Thursday event which sees thousands of people coming to Cape Town's CBD to look at art and enjoy bars and restaurants in the area, it is believed the venue only hosted members of the work function.
A video shows the aftermath of the balcony collapse where people are seen lying under rubble, dazed and injured. Building inspectors have been tasked to determine what caused the collapse.
'Building not designed for packed function' — CT balcony collapses during staff party, injuring 21
