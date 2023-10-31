×

South Africa

'He was doing it for entertainment' - 'Dr' Lani's lawyer

31 October 2023 - 14:21
Matthew Lani outside the Johannesburg magistrate’s court
Image: Patience Bambalele

TikTok sensation ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani is off the hook after the National Prosecuting Authority found no evidence of wrongdoing. 

Lani, who has been dominating the news was set to make his first appearance at Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, however, he never made it inside the courtroom, after prosecutors decided there was no case to answer.  

The content creator walked out of the holding cell on crutches with a bloodied lower lip, alongside his legal team.

His attorney Dumisani Mabunda told media that there was no prima facie case against the accused. “The prosecutors looked at the docket and agreed that there is no case against him. As a result, the case has been withdrawn. He was facing one count of impersonating a doctor. We have indicated already that what he was doing, he was doing it for entertainment. There is no complainant that he consulted to him or he paid for his services as a doctor.”

Lani said: “This situation has been overwhelming and the past hours have been difficult. Right now, I just want to get home and heal my wounds.”

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “NPA can confirm that the matter was not entered in the court roll pending further investigations. There are no charges put against anyone at the moment because there is no evidence that links the suspect to the alleged events.”

